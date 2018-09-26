New Action-Packed ‘Venom’ Clip Earns Its Wilhelm Scream

0

For most of Tom Hardy‘s roles, the Oscar nominee has played characters that you really don’t want to mess with. In Sony’s upcoming take on the Spider-Man antagonist Venom, the dual role of Eddie Brock / super-violent alien symbiote should prove to be his most dangerous yet. And a new clip was released today to drive home exactly that point. In it, Brock is up against a heavily armed S.W.A.T. team for reasons unknown–either because he’s been eating people’s heads or leaving literal turds in the wind–but the boys in blue should know better than to try to take down a supervillain. Maybe if someone had supplied them with sonic weapons they might have had a chance, but you know how this one turns out.

Hardy not only plays the part of Brock in the flesh, but he also voices Venom, so the voices in Eddie’s head come from one and the same source, ultimately. Zombieland and Gangster Squad filmmaker Ruben Fleischer directs, with Riz Ahmed alongside Hardy’s antihero playing the antagonist Dr. Carlton Drake while Michelle Williams fills the role of Anne Weying. Ron Cephas Jones, Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson also star. Look for Venom to invade theaters starting October 5th.

Check out the new clip from Venom below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

