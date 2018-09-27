New ‘Venom’ Clips Show Off Tom Hardy’s Range and a Conflicted Eddie Brock

0

Ahead of Sony’s release of Venom, the studio’s next film in their marvelous Spider-Man-centric cinematic universe, some new clips have made their way online to show off Tom Hardy‘s range as both the mild-mannered journalist Eddie Brock and the brain-eating rage-monster that is the alien symbiote known as Venom. In these four clips, some of which you might have seen before, Brock interviews a rich and powerful business magnate whose motives are not quite as philanthropic as they might seem; Eddie also gets to have a heart to heart with his ex-wife (or at least she is in the comics). But don’t worry, there’s plenty of Venom to go around as the title terror takes on a group of thugs who come in search of Eddie, as well as a S.W.A.T. team who tries to take him down.

Zombieland and Gangster Squad filmmaker Ruben Fleischer directs, with Riz Ahmed alongside Hardy’s antihero playing the antagonist Dr. Carlton Drake while Michelle Williams fills the role of Anne Weying. Ron Cephas Jones, Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson also star. One (or more) of those co-stars might just end up having a bigger part to play than you might expect. Look for Venom to invade theaters starting October 5th.

Check out the clips below

-

Here’s the official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

