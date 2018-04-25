Heroes: Breaking Down the New Trailers for ‘Venom’ and ‘Deadpool 2’—Were They Effective?

0

On this 239th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, and Coy Jandreau discuss the following from the world of Heroes and Villains:

The panel offers their quick thoughts on Avengers: Infinity War and promotes the non-spoiler review from yesterday.

Fox released a final trailer for Deadpool 2 while Sony released a second trailer for Venom. The panel breaks them down and discusses their thoughts on them.

Cameron Monaghan took to his Instagram to reveal a picture of himself as “J.” aka The Joker for Gotham.

Tom Hardy presented the new Venom trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Comicbook.com is releasing all 7 episodes of Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe with one episode a day this week.

Heroic Hollywood is reporting that Adam Brody has been cast in Shazam! and that DJ Cotrona is rumored to be the next piece of casting for the film.

In a French interview with Purebreak, Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the MCU, was asked about the possibility of a female Marvel heroes team up and she answered “We spoke with Kevin Feige, and he thought it was a good idea. I think they are developing it right now.”

Comicbook.com reports that during a MCU trivia game with interviewer Ashish Chanchlani, Joe Russo answered that the 8 year time jump in Spider-Man: Homecoming was “incorrect”.

In an interview with io9, Kevin Feige says Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will take place “in other parts of the globe” and will be directly influenced by Avengers 4.