Heroes: Breaking Down the New Trailers for ‘Venom’ and ‘Deadpool 2’—Were They Effective?

April 25, 2018

0

On this 239th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, and Coy Jandreau discuss the following from the world of Heroes and Villains:

  • The panel offers their quick thoughts on Avengers: Infinity War and promotes the non-spoiler review from yesterday.
  • Fox released a final trailer for Deadpool 2 while Sony released a second trailer for Venom. The panel breaks them down and discusses their thoughts on them.
  • Cameron Monaghan took to his Instagram to reveal a picture of himself as “J.” aka The Joker for Gotham.
  • Tom Hardy presented the new Venom trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
  • Heroic Hollywood is reporting that Adam Brody has been cast in Shazam! and that DJ Cotrona is rumored to be the next piece of casting for the film.
  • In a French interview with Purebreak, Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the MCU, was asked about the possibility of a female Marvel heroes team up and she answered “We spoke with Kevin Feige, and he thought it was a good idea. I think they are developing it right now.”
  • Comicbook.com reports that during a MCU trivia game with interviewer Ashish Chanchlani, Joe Russo answered that the 8 year time jump in Spider-Man: Homecoming was “incorrect”.
  • Twitter Questions
spider-man-homecoming-image-1

Image via Sony Pictures

