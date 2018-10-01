Tom Hardy Says 30 to 40 Minutes of “Mad Puppeteering” Were Cut from ‘Venom’

0

For those not aware of how The Biz™ works, a normal movie press tour is very carefully designed to drum up excitement for a film in the lead-up to premiere. But Tom Hardy is no normal man. Tom Hardy strongly prefers roles that require at least half if not more of his face to be obscured by some uncomfortable doodad. Tom Hardy looked at the role of Bane and decided the best voice was The Monopoly Man on acid. And Tom Hardy is here four days before premiere to tell you that all his favorite scenes from Venom—an absurdly large 30 to 40 minutes worth of movie, according to Hardy—aren’t in the finished product at all.

ComicsExplained asked the actor to share his favorite Eddie Brock moments, to which Hardy basically said you’re going to have to wait for the Bu-ray:

They’re scenes that aren’t in this movie. There are like 30 to 40 minutes worth of scenes that aren’t in this movie… all of them. Mad puppeteering scenes, dark comedy scenes. You know what I mean? They just never made it in.

First of all, I never quite understood the concept of wanting the Snyder Cut of Justice League until I learned of Tom Hardy’s “mad puppeteering scenes” that will never see the light of day. Which vlogger’s GoFundMe do I have to send money to in order to see these scenes of Tom Hardy operating a massive symbiote puppet?

Second of all, filming a movie with Tom Hardy seems like a chill, normal time for everyone involved. I can’t speak to the quality of Venom overall quite yet, but I am reasonably confident it won’t compare to this behind-the-scenes story from director Ruben Fleischer of Tom Hardy deciding he needed to leap into a lobster tank [via Uproxx]:

“[T]he idea of going into the lobster thing was Tom’s idea…Tom, as soon as he saw it, he said, “I’m going in that tank. You guys gotta figure out how to do that, but I’m gonna end this scene in that tank.”

Venom hits theaters October 5. Are you still hyped, or are you going to be thinking about all the dark comedy puppeteering you’re missing out on? Let us know in the comments.