Movie Talk: First ‘Venom’ Reactions Tease a Mixed Bag

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- In a Q&A with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Christopher McQuarrie revealed his involvement in a Man of Steel 2 movie and a Green Lantern movie.
Simon Kinberg talks to Collider’s Steve Weintraub about the X-Men: Dark Phoenix reshoots and the unexpected release date change.
The panel discusses the mixed reactions on social media to Venom.
Lionsgate releases the first Hellboy poster that teases a hero that is “Legendary AF”.
THR reports that Ansel Elgort has been cast in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as Tony.
Variety reports that Netflix plans to release 22 July on its streaming service on October 10th and have a simultaneous theatrical run on roughly 100 screens around the world.