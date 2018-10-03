Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: First ‘Venom’ Reactions Tease a Mixed Bag

by      October 3, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • In a Q&A with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Christopher McQuarrie revealed his involvement in a Man of Steel 2 movie and a Green Lantern movie.
  • Simon Kinberg talks to Collider’s Steve Weintraub about the X-Men: Dark Phoenix reshoots and the unexpected release date change.
  • The panel discusses the mixed reactions on social media to Venom.
  • Lionsgate releases the first Hellboy poster that teases a hero that is “Legendary AF”.
  • THR reports that Ansel Elgort has been cast in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as Tony.
  • Variety reports that Netflix plans to release 22 July on its streaming service on October 10th and have a simultaneous theatrical run on roughly 100 screens around the world.
x-men-dark-phoenix-jennifer-lawrence

Image via 20th Century Fox

Related Content
Previous Article
‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ Poster Reveals the Long-Awaited New Film…
Next Article
Jake Gyllenhaal & Riz Ahmed Name the 'Sisters Brothers' Star with No…
Tags

Latest News

Close