New ‘Venom’ IMAX Poster Uses a Lot of Tongue

venom-movie-sliceToday, IMAX and Sony Pictures released a new poster for the upcoming release of Venom, and my heavens, that is an uncomfortably long tongue. The upcoming anti-hero flick sees Tom Hardy joining forces (and bodies) with an extraterrestrial symbiote that grants him super strength and invulnerability but comes with a distinct taste for ultraviolence and the vital organs inside complete strangers. Fair trade all around.

I actually really dig this poster, which boasts an over-the-top art style reminiscent of the x-tremeeeee comic books of the 1990’s that Venom, as a character, thrives in. With a PG-13 rating, an Eminem track, and that “turd in the wind” line—which is actually amazing, as explained here—one almost gets the feeling that Venom is about to be a lot goofier than expected. This isn’t exactly a bad thing. Venom and Eddie Brock are big, loud characters, more suitable for a straight-up ridiculous romp than a Dark Knight-style character study. Venom doesn’t have to be rated R to be a big, loud, ridiculously enjoyable movie; couple that with the sights and sounds of an IMAX experience, and director Ruben Fleischer’s film might just leave audiences feeling like some sort of fecal matter caught in a strong breeze. Or something very similar to that.

Check out the poster below. Venom—which also stars Jenny SlateMichelle WilliamsRiz Ahmed, and Woody Harrelson—hits theaters on October 5.

venom-imax-poster

Image via Sony Pictures, IMAX

