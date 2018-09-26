Exclusive Sideshow 1:1 Scale Venom Life-Sized Bust Reveals Symbiote’s Killer Tongue

0

Over the past eight months, Sideshow has been teasing a 1:1 scale Venom bust with sneak peeks and glimpses on their Instagram account. As you can see in the pictures below, the bust is absolutely massive and would make a killer addition to any Symbiote diehard’s collection.

As a fan of Sideshow and all things Spider-Man, I was wondering when the company would finally reveal the finished product. I’m happy to report the prototype of the 1:1 scale life-sized Venom bust will be on display at New York Comic Con next week. If you are headed to NYCC and want to experience this thing face-to-gooey-face, visit booth 1912.

However, like all of you, I hate waiting. Collider has the exclusive first look at the finished version—which you can see if you scroll down a bit further—showing Venom in all his creepy cool Symbiote glory! Hand-sculpted by Ryan Peterson and painted by Casey Love, the 1:1 scale bust is everything you hoped it would be. The level of detail on the teeth and tongue alone is absurd.

While pricing and the release date has yet to be announced, you can RSVP to be the first to find out more details here: side.show/venombust

In addition, Sideshow also recently announced a Venom Fine Art Print by David Igo and Fabian Schlaga, which is pictured further down the page. Find out more about the print here:

Check out the Venom bust below and definitely let us know what you think in the comments below.

click on any image for high-res