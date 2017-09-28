Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Venom’ May Have Found Its Female Lead to Star Alongside Tom Hardy

by      September 28, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday September 28th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Michelle Williams in talks for Venom opposite Tom Hardy
  • Denis Villeneuve in early talks for Sony’s Cleopatra
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
