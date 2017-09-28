Movie Talk: ‘Venom’ May Have Found Its Female Lead to Star Alongside Tom Hardy

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday September 28th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New Terminator movie dated for summer 2019; will ignore other movies except Terminator and Terminator 2
- Michelle Williams in talks for Venom opposite Tom Hardy
- Opening This Week – Flatliners, Lucky
- Denis Villeneuve in early talks for Sony’s Cleopatra
- Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to re-write, Jonathan Levine to direct Coming to America 2
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions