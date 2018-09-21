First ‘Venom’ Clip Features a Testy Interview with Eddie Brock and Dr. Carlton Drake

0

Sony Pictures has released the first Venom clip. The upcoming superhero movie follows disgraced reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who comes into contact with an alien symbiote that turns him into the creature known as “Venom”.

My expectations for this one remains low, and this clip doesn’t really do anything to change that. It’s not a bad clip as it shows the conflict between Brock and Dr. Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), but I have yet to see anything from Venom that makes me excited for this movie. How does it move the superhero genre forward? Why is it a good superhero movie? Why should I care about Brock or Venom? At best, Venom currently looks like a VFX in search of a character, and throwing around bad guys by using black goo doesn’t seem like the most exciting thing ever. I know Venom has his defenders who love the character in the comics, but has there been anything we’ve seen from any of the marketing that make this seem like a movie that demands to be seen?

Check out the Venom clip below. The film opens October 5th and also stars Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Here’s the official synopsis for Venom:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

