Eminem Teases New Original Song on the ‘Venom’ Soundtrack

Well if this isn’t the most symbiotic bit of on-brand pairing that ever was. Eminem has debuted a teaser for a new song, and it looks like that new song is going to be on the Venom soundtrack. It’s a match made in the profanity-laden heaven of late-90s provocation.

Eminem shared a snippet of the new song on social media with no title, caption or commentary, just a tag to the official Venom moevie account. “Venom! Knock knock let the devil in,” goes the riff, which played over a video of the film’s title sequence with the “E” morphing into a bright red version of Eminem’s signature backwards letter.

Directed by Zombieland and Gangster Squad helmer Ruben Fleischer, Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a down-on-his-luck guy who winds up with a wildly powerful and equally dangerous alien Symbiote in him. Written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel and Will Beal, the film opens October 5th and also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. Check out the song snippet below.

Here’s the official logline for Venom: