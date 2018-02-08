New ‘Venom’ Images Offer a Closer Look at the Marvel Comics Adaptation

0

Sony Pictures at long last unveiled the first Venom trailer today, and because until now we’ve only seen one official image from the film, we went through the trailer frame-by-frame and grabbed a handful of Venom movie images for a closer look. Sony has been trying to bring the comics character to the screen in his own movie for quite some time now, after first testing the waters in Spider-Man 3. There was a grand plan for a Venom movie to connect to The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, with The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman writing and directing, but those plans were scuttled after The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

But Sony didn’t give up, and they enlisted Zombieland and Gangster Squad filmmaker Ruben Fleischer to direct a new iteration of that project. There’s been some audience confusion about how this fits in with Sony’s Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man: Homecoming, with that film’s producers maintaining that while Homecoming takes place in the MCU as per the Marvel/Sony deal, Sony’s non-Marvel-produced films like Venom and the upcoming Silver & Black do not take place in the MCU, and thus cannot feature a cameo from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. But rumors recently surfaced to the contrary, so perhaps Marvel Studios and Sony worked out a further deal after all.

There’s certainly no Spider-Man in this teaser trailer, and there’s no Venom either. Indeed, we do not see the titular comics character in this initial teaser, as it instead focuses on Tom Hardy’s struggle with the symbiote inside of him. But we do get plenty of looks at Hardy seemingly losing his mind, as well as first looks at characters played by Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Reid Scott. Ahmed looks to be portraying the villain of sorts, a businessman or wealthy scientist looking to profit off the captured alien symbiote—until it attaches itself to Hardy, making him the most valuable man in the world. At least that’s my guess from what we saw in the trailer.

Perhaps there’s more in this trailer than meets the eye, so if you caught any sly comics nods, definitely point them out in the comments. As we await a full trailer release later this year, check out a few Venom movie images below. The film opens in theaters on October 5th.

Here’s the official logline for Venom: