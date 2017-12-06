‘Venom’ Banners Offer a First Look at Possible Logo

0

While at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Brazil, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub stumbled upon something very interesting. At the Sony booth, somewhat hidden, there was a banner for Venom, with what could be the film’s logo. While nothing is confirmed, it seems possible now that Sony might use CCXP as a launch point for their promotion of Venom.

For those who aren’t caught up, the movie is a Spider-Man spinoff (that will likely not include the actual Spider-Man) directed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Hardy, alongside Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate. In the comics, Venom is a.k.a. Eddie Brock, a spiteful photographer who merged with an alien symbiote that was late of Peter Parker (once Peter realized it was turning him evil, though it also gave him some super-powered perks).

Hardy will be using motion-capture to transform into Venom, and as Matt Goldberg wrote recently,

If you’ve never read the comics or seen Spider-Man 3 (where Venom was shoehorned in and didn’t really make the movie better), the symbiote completely transforms the host, giving him fangs, a long tongue, and making him drool a lot. So it should come as no surprise that Andy Serkis revealed in an interview to Yahoo! that Hardy will be using motion-capture for the role.

Yes, that is Spider-Man 3 that Matt mentioned, not the Marvel property Spider-Man: Homecoming. Venom will not take place in the same universe as that film and its sequel, which are part of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Below you can check out the banners that Steve snapped at CCXP, and let us know what you think of them (I think they’re pretty nifty, personally). Keep an eye out in the coming days for more from Sony regarding their Venom release, which is set to hit theaters October 5, 2018: