‘Venom’ Movie Lands Michelle Williams to Star Opposite Tom Hardy

0

With the film’s release only about a year away, Ruben Fleischer’s Venom has added another name to its cast. Variety reports that Michelle Williams has signed on to star opposite Tom Hardy in the upcoming superhero spinoff. Per Variety, “sources say Williams would play a district attorney and possibly Hardy’s love interest.

Venom is a big change of pace of Williams, who usually opts to work with auteurs or at least directors with a strong point of view and tone. Her last blockbuster was 2011’s Oz the Great and Powerful, which at least offered her the benefit of playing Glinda the Good Witch as well as working with Sam Raimi, who at least is an interesting director. But more often than not, Williams chooses more challenging material like her roles in Manchester by the Sea, Meek’s Cutoff, and Blue Valentine. She’s an actress who’s constantly finding new and interesting roles, so it’s surprising to see her sign on to play the love interest in a superhero movie.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Venom starts off as jealous photographer Eddie Brock, but when he merges with the rejected alien symbiote that was previously Peter Parker’s black costume, he becomes Venom and has all of Spider-Man’s powers. However, as far as we know, Spider-Man will not be a part of the Venom movie.

Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower) are working on the script with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach (The Amazing Spider-Man movies) producing alongside Amy Pascal. Variety confirms that Riz Ahmed is also on board to co-star with Hardy and Williams, although we still have no details on his role.

Williams will be seen later this year in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck as well as the musical The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman. She’s still signed on to star in the Janis Joplin biopic Janis and opposite Chris Pine in the spy drama All the Old Knives.

Venom opens October 5, 2018.