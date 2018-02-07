First ‘Venom’ Poster Revealed; Trailer Coming Tomorrow

0

2018 is in full swing, and it’s now time for studios to start hyping their biggest films heading to theaters this year. On Super Bowl Sunday we got our very first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, today we got an actual trailer for Deadpool 2, and now it looks like Sony Pictures is joining in on the fun with the Venom movie. The studio unveiled the first poster today, showcasing the signature eyes of the comics symbiote, but the copy on the social media posts seems to imply that we may be getting our first look at footage tomorrow.

Sony has been developing a Venom movie for a long while, and in fact it was actually first in the works as part of the interconnected franchise planned around The Amazing Spider-Man movies. At that point Alex Kurtzman intended to make his directorial debut on the project, but after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 all those plans were scuttled and Kurtzman went on to write and direct The Mummy at Universal.

But while Sony kickstarted a new Spider-Man franchise with the Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man: Homecoming, the studio also brought Venom back to life with Zombieland and Gangster Squad filmmaker Ruben Fleischer directing and Oscar nominee Tom Hardy in the titular role.

The film draws from two main comics arcs, Lethal Protector—which saw Venom moving to San Francisco where he tackles five new offspring of the Venom Symbiote—and Planet of the Symbiotes, where Earth is invaded by an army of symbiotes. But we still don’t really know a ton about the story.

We’ll get a better idea of what to expect tomorrow, but for now check out the Venom movie poster below. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Reid Scott, and Jenny Slate and opens in theaters on October 5th.