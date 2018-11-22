Sony Might Have Set Release Dates for ‘Morbius’ and a ‘Venom’ Sequel

0

Disney and Fox may be merging into a giant, hybrid universe where the X-Men can punch Captain America in the face, but Sony continues to build its Marvel-adjacent Not-Spider-Man Universe. According to Variety‘s Justin Kroll, the studio has set aside a pair of 2020 release dates for two Spider-spinoffs; July 10, 2020 for a “non-sequel” and October 2, 2020 for a sequel. Nothing is set in stone—this could all be the yet-unannounced M.O.D.O.K. standalone film of my dreams for all anyone knows—but the smart money would be on the report pointing to Morbius and a sequel to this year’s surprise smash, Venom.

Morbius is reportedly set to star Jared Leto as the living vampire created by penciler Gil Kane and writer Roy Thomas in 1971. Earlier this year, producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach told Collider the tentative plan for Morbius—which has a script written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama—was to begin film early next year, “more or less February”, making the July 10 release date completely doable.

As for Venom, a sequel is a no-brainer. The film—which starred a downright crazed Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and the voice of his alien symbiote bro named Venom—exploded past expectations at the box office, gobbling up the highest October debut of all time with $80 million. Since then, Ruben Fleischer’s film has slid past the $800 million mark worldwide, surpassing Justice League, Deadpool, and every X-Men movie. Much more importantly, the character has joined Pennywise from It and Thanos from Infinity War as the latest character a certain swath of the internet wants to have weird sex with. Victories come in all sizes.

What do you think? Are we definitely looking at dates for Morbius and Venom, or is Sony going to drop, like, Vanessa Kirby as Silver Sable out of nowhere? And do you even want a Morbius movie and a Venom sequel? Sound off in the comments below.