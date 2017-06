0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, June 19th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Amy Pascal teases connection between Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming

Friday the 13th rights dispute could end franchise

Box Office Report

Mark Wahlberg and Michael Bay say The Last Knight is their last Transformers movie

First look at Deadpool 2 released

Mail Bag