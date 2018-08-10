The Many Symbiotes of ‘Venom’, Explained

0

Like a “turd in the wind”, Venom is slowly but surely rolling towards us for it’s October release. Sony Pictures’ initial foray into a “Spider-Man Cinematic Universe” that doesn’t actually have Spider-Man in it starts with arguably his most popular antagonist. Fans were shocked at the casting of Mad Max himself, Tom Hardy, as the titular character, Eddie Brock, and Sony has been moving full steam ahead with their universe by casting Jared Leto as Morbius the Living Vampire and hiring a writer to start work on a Kraven the Hunter movie.

However, Venom isn’t the only symbiote that we’re going to see in his movie. Venom will be joined by Riot and Scream, two symbiote characters who, in the comics, were created by the Life Foundation using Venom’s genetics. These two were joined by three others in the funny books making for quite the symbiotic quintuplet, with Lasher, Phage, and Agony rounding out the pack.

All this being said, join us on a living costume tour of the heroes and villains of the “Venom-verse”.