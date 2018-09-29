Tom Hardy on the Jekyll and Hyde Dynamic Between Eddie Brock and the ‘Venom’ Symbiote

0

With director Ruben Fleischer’s Venom movie hitting theaters October 5th, I sat down with Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed to talk about the film. During the interview, Hardy talked about the Jekyll and Hyde dynamic between Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, why he wanted to play the role, how they constructed a scene where Tom Hardy jumps into a lobster tank, how they both like to work on set, and Ahmed talks about what it’s been like landing more high profile roles.

Venom is about disgraced reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who comes into contact with an alien symbiote that turns him into the creature known as “Venom”. The film also stars Riz Ahmed as Dr. Carlton Drake, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Jenny Slate as a scientist working for Drake, and Reid Scott as a doctor trying to help Brock.

Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed:

Why did Tom Hardy want to play Venom?

What has it been like for Riz Ahmed the past few years and finally getting these big roles?

How Tom is always willing to go for it in the scene and what it was like filming the lobster tank scene?

How do they both like to work on set?

Here’s the official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

