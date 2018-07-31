Movie Talk: Does the New ‘Venom’ Trailer Help or Hurt Its Box Office?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, July 31st, 2018) Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline reports that Fox is developing a prequel to the 1993 film The Sandlot, with David Mickey Evans, the original’s writer and director, attached to co-write the script.
  • MoviePass announced major changes to its service including a monthly price increase and limited availability to customers of first run movies opening on 1,000+ screens in the first two weeks.
  • Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that WB is making a Super Pets movie starring the comic book pets of the superheroes from the DC Universe.
  • Sony released a new Venom trailer that reveals more plot details about the movie and introduces Riz Ahmed as Riot.
  • Variety is reporting that Marc Maron is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ The Joker origin film as an agent in the film.
  • THR reports that Jeff Wadlow is attached to direct a feature film adaptation of Fantasy Island, the popular 70s ABC TV series. Sony and Blumhouse will co-finance the film.
