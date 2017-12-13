Movie Talk: Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join ‘Venom’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday December 13th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Will Fantastic Four rights land with Disney if sale goes through?
- Guillermo del Toro set to direct Nightmare Alley remake and will produce Scott Cooper’s Antlers.
- Woody Harrelson in talks to join Tom Hardy in Venom.
- Jennifer Lawrence to star in Icelandic drama Burial Rites for Call Me by Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino.
- Joe Johnston to direct Disney’s Nutcracker and the Four Realms reshoots.
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions