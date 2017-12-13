Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join ‘Venom’

by      December 13, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday December 13th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Woody Harrelson in talks to join Tom Hardy in Venom.
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
guillermo-del-toro-the-shape-of-water

Image via Fox Searchlight

Related Content
Previous Article
Meet the Star-Crossed Lovers of 'Storm: A Star Wars Indie' in the…
Next Article
Rene Russo on ‘Just Getting Started’, Reteaming with Director Ron Shelton, and…
Tags

Latest News