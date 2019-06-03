‘Venture Bros.’: Sirena Goes Off on Hank in an Exclusive Clip from the Season 7 Blu-ray

0

The Venture Bros. has been entertaining fans and skewing genre fare for more than 15 years now and it’s honestly never been better. From the rich character development that spends equal time on heroes and villains, not to mention sidekicks and henchmen, to the razor-sharp satire and multiple entendre that followers have come to know and love, to the impressive animation quality that’s heads above where the show started, The Venture Bros. is one of the best animated series going today. You can check out my review of the most recent season here.

To celebrate Season 7’s arrival on home video on Tuesday June 4th, we have an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray to share with you today. It’s one of the Bonus Features that gives fans unique insight into the voice-acting process behind the scenes, one that specifically sees Cristin Milioti going completely off book as Sirena and delivering some savage one-liners to Hank. (Hank’s not the only one who gets a dose of Milioti’s sharp wit, but you’ll have to check out the Blu-ray to see more.) It’s a great example of the talent behind the scenes of The Venture Bros. and the humor they all bring to the table. And for more from show creators Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick themselves, be sure to come back tomorrow for our extensive interview with the duo, as well as a fantastic giveaway!

Check out this early look at the bonus features on the Venture Bros. Season 7 Blu-ray, followed by my review of the home release:

