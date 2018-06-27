‘The Venture Bros.’ Season 7 Return Teased in New Art Book from Dark Horse Comics

0

Go Team Venture! If you just high-fived yourself or your nearest friend/co-worker/stranger in excitement for more Venture Bros., we have some good news for you: The first look at the upcoming seventh season of the subversive series is now here! Granted, it doesn’t come from the show itself, exactly, but rather a new Dark Horse Comics art book that’s due out on shelves this July. The arrival of this 376-page tome that chronicles all things Venture Bros. should herald Season 7’s debut on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim sometime this summer.

Gizmodo had a chance to get an early review of the art book “Go Team Venture! The Art and Making Of The Venture Bros.” They’ve kindly shared some images from the book along with insight from the show’s creator and co-writer himself, Chris McCulloch, a.k.a. Jackson Publick. The book itself was written by Ken Plume, who cobbled together months’ worth of interviews to chronicle the behind-the-scenes adventures of the show’s production; Patton Oswalt delivers the book’s foreword. Be sure to visit Gizmodo for much much more!

Check out the first look at Season 7 of The Venture Bros. thanks to the Dark Horse Comics book, “Go Team Venture! The Art and Making Of The Venture Bros”:

You can pre-order the book for yourself on Amazon now!