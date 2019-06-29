Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson on Playing the Warrens for a New Director in ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

0

–

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have been thrilling audiences as the Warrens for more than five years, since James Wan‘s 2013 horror breakout The Conjuring. The duo returned for The Conjuring 2 (and are on deck to return for another sequel in The Conjuring 3,) but in the years since, the franchise has grown and evolved into a shared universe with spin-offs, sequels, prequels, where the world of the Warrens grows ever larger. Which brings us to Annabelle Comes Home, the latest installment in the Conjuring-verse and the first spinoff film to features the Warrens.

Written and directed by franchise favorite screenwriter Gary Dauberman in his directorial debut, Annabelle Comes Home takes place in 1791, the same year as The Conjuring, following up with the Warrens and their daughter Judy (McKenna Grace) after they bring the demon doll into their home. Locked away in their artifact room, Annabelle takes her opportunity to raise some havoc when the Warrens head out for an overnight trip, leaving Judy at home with her babysitter (Madison Iseman) without the protection of her paranormal pro parents.

With Annabelle Comes Home now in theaters, I recently sat down for a quick chat with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to talk about the film. They talked about getting to play the characters without having to dig into the depths of terror and despair, where they think the Warrens were going, and playing the characters for new directors in Annabelle Comes Home and The Conjuring 3. You can watch the full interview in the video above and below, you’ll find the official synopsis for the film.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

For more on James Wan and Annabelle Comes Home, be sure to check out the links below: