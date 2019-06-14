‘Veronica Mars’ Trailer: Hulu Has Kristen Bell’s P.I. Returning in Full Force

0

Hulu has released a new Veronica Mars trailer. The upcoming Hulu series runs eight episodes and has Mars Investigations looking into a series of bombings that puts Veronica (Kristen Bell) and her father Keith (Enrico Colantoni) in the middle of a battle between Neptune’s wealthy elites who want to put an end to the spring break revelry and the working class that relies on the tourism dollars.

Veronica Mars is the little show that just refuses to perish, and for fans, that’s a lovely thing. It had three seasons on UPN/WB, returned as a fan-funded movie, and now it’s back again as a limited series on Hulu. While there’s nothing that seems drastically different about this latest iteration—it’s not like you’ll see the characters in this trailer dropping F-bombs just because they’re now on a streaming service—it feels like comfort food for the fans. There’s a weighty mystery, soap opera-style love affairs, and Bell’s acerbic P.I. at the center of it all. If you’ve never given Veronica Mars a chance, you may want to change that since it just keeps coming back for more.

Check out the new Veronica Mars trailer below. All episodes of the series will premiere on Friday, July 26th on Hulu.

Here’s the official synopsis for Veronica Mars: