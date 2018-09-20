Hulu Picks Up ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival, Will Stream Past Seasons in 2019

0

Hulu announced today that it is moving forward with its Veronica Mars revival, to which it’s giving an 8-episode, direct-to-series order. The series is set to be a part of Hulu’s 2019 slate of originals, alongside Shrill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Catch-22. And, to make sure that fans can prep for the new episodes (and new fans can also get some background on the series), Hulu’s deal with Warner Bros. Television will mean that the streaming service will also have the rights to Season 1-3, as well as the 2014 movie, starting in the summer of 2019.

Star Kristen Bell announced the pickup earlier today on Instagram, (you can see that video below), and in addition to her return to the series (which is being billed as a one-hour “limited” run), original EPs Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, and Dan Etheridge are also on board. Thomas will also write the first episode; check out the official synopsis below, along with Bell’s announcement: