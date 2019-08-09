‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4: Jason Dohring Talks about the Season’s Controversial Conclusion

0

Be aware there are spoilers for Veronica Mars Season 4.

From show creator Rob Thomas, Hulu’s revival of Veronica Mars is an eight-episode mystery that sees Mars Investigations hired by the family of a spring break murder victim in Neptune. While someone is decimating the seaside town’s tourist industry, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) gets pulled in so deep that, even though she will get to the bottom of what’s going on, it will rock the foundation of her world, forever.

While at the Hulu portion of the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Collider got the opportunity to sit down and chat 1-on-1 with actor Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls) to talk about how he found out about the fate of his character, who he shared the news with, the series journey for Logan, the strong fan reaction to the latest season, whether he’d ever considered not returning, and what he’ll miss most about being a part of this show. He also talked about what he looks for in a project and character, working on the feature film You Are Here with co-star Billy Baldwin, and whether he’d want to do another TV series.

Collider: You knew what Logan’s fate would be, from the beginning of this, right?

JASON DOHRING: Yeah. Rob was really cool, like you would expect. Before I read any scripts or anything, he was kind enough to lay out the story, and also his reasoning for making that choice and decision. I was crushed, obviously. He said [that phone call] ranked up there as his fourth worst break-up call that he ever had to make. It’s because it was just a fucking awesome creation. The writers really wrote to it and expanded it, in various ways, even through a romance that was never intended and a broken family. I got to play all of these roles in one. But Rob was really cool and I really understood my character’s role in helping Veronica, and helping her be happy with where she is, and to even sacrifice and say, “I’m willing to end it all, if it would make you happy.” I think that’s pretty cool.

Did it make it easier that you had time to process it, or do you wish that you’d had less time to have to think about it?

DOHRING: I didn’t know what to do, for a couple of days. For three days, I was just like, “What do I do? Do I tell somebody?” It was brutal. I told my wife the next day. I couldn’t even tell her right away ‘cause I didn’t really know what to say. There were some sad moments, for sure, but it was also really helpful to get that understanding. That’s when I got a broader perspective. That was helpful to provide understanding.

Did you ever want to try to come up with a really good idea that you could pitch to him, to get him to change his mind?

DOHRING: I’ve always been fortunate enough not to have to try to create any story. Rob and his team were just so good at coming up with cool decisions. Even to put Logan in the military and turn his whole life around was so cool. Where do you go from there? I think it was a smart move. Now, he’s a vehicle to help Veronica travel her arc in the season.