‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Top Visual Effects Society Nominations

The Visual Effects Society has announced its nominations for the 16th Annual VES Awards, and Blade Runner 2049 and War for the Planet of the Apes unsurprisingly came out on top. The two films scored seven nominations each, Despicable Me 3 for some reason topped the animated feature nominees with five, and Game of Thrones leads the TV field with 11 nominations overall.

The nominees for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature are Blade Runner 2049, War for the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi while Supporting Visual Effects nominees include Darkest Hour, Dukirk, and mother!. Of note is the fact that The Shape of Water was shut out here, making this the first guild honor for which Shape of Water was not nominated.

Oscar nominations are due to be announced next week, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the five nominees here for Outstanding VFX match up with the Oscar category for Best Visual effects, with Okja and Shape of Water serving as alternates.

Check out the full list of VES Awards nominees below. Winners will be announced on February 13th.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049

John Nelson

Karen Murphy Mundell

Paul Lambert

Richard Hoover

Gerd Nefzer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Christopher Townsend

Damien Carr

Guy Williams

Jonathan Fawkner

Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island

Jeff White

Tom Peitzman

Stephen Rosenbaum

Scott Benza

Michael Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ben Morris

Tim Keene

Eddie Pasquarello

Daniel Seddon

Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes

Joe Letteri

Ryan Stafford

Daniel Barrett

Dan Lemmon

Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Darkest Hour

Stephane Naze

Warwick Hewitt

Guillaume Terrien

Benjamin Magana

Downsizing

James E. Price

Susan MacLeod

Lindy De Quattro

Stéphane Nazé

Dunkirk

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers

Andrew Lockley

Alison Wortman

Scott Fisher

Mother!

Dan Schrecker

Colleen Bachman

Ben Snow

Wayne Billheimer

Peter Chesney

Only the Brave

Eric Barba

Dione Wood

Matthew Lane

Georg Kaltenbrunner

Michael Meinardus

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Captain Underpants

David Soren

Mark Swift

Mirielle Soria

David Dulac

Cars 3

Brian Fee

Kevin Reher

Michael Fong

Jon Reisch

Coco

Lee Unkrich

Darla K. Anderson

David Ryu

Michael K. O’Brien

Despicable Me 3

Pierre Coffin

Chris Meledandri

Kyle Balda

Eric Guillon

The LEGO Batman Movie

Rob Coleman

Amber Naismith

Grant Freckelton

Damien Gray

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Gregory Jowle

Fiona Chilton

Miles Green

Kim Taylor

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Orientation Part 1

Mark Kolpack

Sabrina Arnold

David Rey

Kevin Yuille

Gary D’Amico

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Chris Baird

David Ramos

Sam Conway

Legion; Chapter 1

John Ross

Eddie Bonin

Sebastien Bergeron

Lionel Lim

Paul Benjamin

Star Trek: Discovery; The Vulcan Hello

Jason Michael Zimmerman

Aleksandra Kochoska

Ante Dekovic

Mahmoud Rahnama

Stranger Things 2; The Gate

Paul Graff

Christina Graff

Seth Hill

Joel Sevilla

Caius the Man

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Yafei Wu

David Wahlberg

Paul Dimmer

Fear The Walking Dead; Sleigh Ride

Peter Crosman

Denise Gayle

Philip Nussbaumer

Martin Pelletier

Frank Ludica

Mr. Robot; eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00

Ariel Altman

Lauren Montuori

John Miller

Luciano DiGeronimo

Outlander; Eye of the Storm

Richard Briscoe

Elicia Bessette

Aladino Debert

Filip Orrby

Doug Hardy

Taboo; Pilot

Henry Badgett

Tracy McCreary

Nic Birmingham

Simon Rowe

Colin Gorry