‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Top Visual Effects Society Nominations

The Visual Effects Society has announced its nominations for the 16th Annual VES Awards, and Blade Runner 2049 and War for the Planet of the Apes unsurprisingly came out on top. The two films scored seven nominations each, Despicable Me 3 for some reason topped the animated feature nominees with five, and Game of Thrones leads the TV field with 11 nominations overall.
The nominees for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature are Blade Runner 2049, War for the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi while Supporting Visual Effects nominees include Darkest Hour, Dukirk, and mother!. Of note is the fact that The Shape of Water was shut out here, making this the first guild honor for which Shape of Water was not nominated.
Oscar nominations are due to be announced next week, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the five nominees here for Outstanding VFX match up with the Oscar category for Best Visual effects, with Okja and Shape of Water serving as alternates.
Check out the full list of VES Awards nominees below. Winners will be announced on February 13th.
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049
John Nelson
Karen Murphy Mundell
Paul Lambert
Richard Hoover
Gerd Nefzer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Christopher Townsend
Damien Carr
Guy Williams
Jonathan Fawkner
Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island
Jeff White
Tom Peitzman
Stephen Rosenbaum
Scott Benza
Michael Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ben Morris
Tim Keene
Eddie Pasquarello
Daniel Seddon
Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes
Joe Letteri
Ryan Stafford
Daniel Barrett
Dan Lemmon
Joel Whist
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Darkest Hour
Stephane Naze
Warwick Hewitt
Guillaume Terrien
Benjamin Magana
Downsizing
James E. Price
Susan MacLeod
Lindy De Quattro
Stéphane Nazé
Dunkirk
Andrew Jackson
Mike Chambers
Andrew Lockley
Alison Wortman
Scott Fisher
Mother!
Dan Schrecker
Colleen Bachman
Ben Snow
Wayne Billheimer
Peter Chesney
Only the Brave
Eric Barba
Dione Wood
Matthew Lane
Georg Kaltenbrunner
Michael Meinardus
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Captain Underpants
David Soren
Mark Swift
Mirielle Soria
David Dulac
Cars 3
Brian Fee
Kevin Reher
Michael Fong
Jon Reisch
Coco
Lee Unkrich
Darla K. Anderson
David Ryu
Michael K. O’Brien
Despicable Me 3
Pierre Coffin
Chris Meledandri
Kyle Balda
Eric Guillon
The LEGO Batman Movie
Rob Coleman
Amber Naismith
Grant Freckelton
Damien Gray
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Gregory Jowle
Fiona Chilton
Miles Green
Kim Taylor
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Orientation Part 1
Mark Kolpack
Sabrina Arnold
David Rey
Kevin Yuille
Gary D’Amico
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Chris Baird
David Ramos
Sam Conway
Legion; Chapter 1
John Ross
Eddie Bonin
Sebastien Bergeron
Lionel Lim
Paul Benjamin
Star Trek: Discovery; The Vulcan Hello
Jason Michael Zimmerman
Aleksandra Kochoska
Ante Dekovic
Mahmoud Rahnama
Stranger Things 2; The Gate
Paul Graff
Christina Graff
Seth Hill
Joel Sevilla
Caius the Man
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XXIX
Erik Henry
Terron Pratt
Yafei Wu
David Wahlberg
Paul Dimmer
Fear The Walking Dead; Sleigh Ride
Peter Crosman
Denise Gayle
Philip Nussbaumer
Martin Pelletier
Frank Ludica
Mr. Robot; eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00
Ariel Altman
Lauren Montuori
John Miller
Luciano DiGeronimo
Outlander; Eye of the Storm
Richard Briscoe
Elicia Bessette
Aladino Debert
Filip Orrby
Doug Hardy
Taboo; Pilot
Henry Badgett
Tracy McCreary
Nic Birmingham
Simon Rowe
Colin Gorry