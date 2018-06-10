Collider Kids Exclusive: Dr. Chris Brown Treats a Baby Elephant in Our ‘Vet Gone Wild’ Clip

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive clip from the family-friendly new Animal Planet series, Vet Gone Wild. In this series premiere, Dr. Chris Brown–also known as the Bondi Vet in Australia–heads to Thailand to give medical attention to endangered Asian elephants. There, he also helps with the release of two gibbons and is then tasked with a difficult surgery on a dog rescued from a life-threatening situation. Our clip focuses on a baby elephant who’s in need of Dr. Brown’s expertise, but the cause of the animal’s ailment is more complicated than it first appeared. It’s a great introduction to Vet Gone Wild and a perfect way to show budding veterinarians just how real-world vets treat bigger-than-life animals.

Check out our exclusive clip below and be sure to see how everything works out when Vet Gone Wild premieres on Animal Planet tonight at 8pm:

For more general animation news from the last week or so, make sure to check out This Week in Animation News. And for more Collider Kids content, be sure to read on to get caught up on news from this week in family-friendly TV shows and movies!