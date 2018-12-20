‘Vice': Watch Amy Adams Discover the Joy of a Spoonerism

0

-

Amy Adams scored Academy Award nominations in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014 for Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and American Hustle respectively and now the question is, will she add Oscar nomination number six to the list this year? I’m certainly betting on it because her work in Adam McKay‘s latest, Vice, is remarkable.

The movie follows Dick Cheney (Christian Bale) from his teen years to his 70s, and Adams as Lynne Cheney is by his side for all of them. In his younger years, Dick lived in Wyoming making a living as an electrical worker by day but then drinking excessively at night and eventually, Lynne puts her foot down. Even as Dick makes his way to the White House and ultimately secures the Vice Presidency, Lynne, ambitious in her own right, was a powerful force behind her husband’s political career.

Vice doesn’t hit theaters until December 21st, but its awards season run has already begun, securing six Golden Globe nominations and two SAG nominations. It was a real honor and treat to get to sit down with Adams to discuss this awards-worthy performance, one of her most striking scenes in the film, a particularly unsettling line of dialogue she delivers, and then – much to my delight and probably nobody else’s – I had the pleasure of explaining what a spoonerism is to Adams. (I’ve got a bizarre obsession with them. Odd, I know, but that’s a topic of discussion for another time.) You can catch everything Adams had to say and see my spoonerism-loving joy in the video interview at the top of this article. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Vice interviews coming to Collider real soon!

Here’s the official synopsis for Vice: