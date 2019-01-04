The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 179 – ‘Vice’, ‘Bird Box’, and ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Vice, Bird Box, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. We discuss the critical backlash to Vice, what Adam McKay was going for, the performances, and more. We then move on to Bird Box, its popularity, the strengths and weaknesses of the story, how it compares to A Quiet Place, and more. We then talk about Bandersnatch, what it means for interactive storytelling, how it functions as a movie and as a game, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

