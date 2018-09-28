Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney Movie ‘Vice’ Gets a Holiday Release Date

0

Academy Award-winner Adam McKay‘s latest film, formerly referred to as Untitled Dick Cheney Project, is now titled Vice, Annapurna Pictures announced today. Vice explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today. The film’s ensemble cast includes Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carrell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, Lisagay Hamilton, Shea Whigham and Eddie Marsan.

An official first trailer for the film will be released on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018. Vice, the highly anticipated follow up to McKay’s Academy Award-winning The Big Short, will open wide on Christmas Day 2018. The film is produced by Annapurna Pictures, Gary Sanchez and Plan B.

For more on Vice, be sure to take a look at our previous write-ups on the Dick Cheney project: