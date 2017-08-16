‘Vice Principals’ Season 2 Trailer Finds Danny McBride Looking for Payback

0

In the first full trailer for the new season of HBO’s comedy series Vice Principals, we find Neil Gamby (Danny McBride) having to use a Stair Chair while he recovers from his “assassination attempt.” As he rehabs and finds new purpose in looking for the person who shot him, he’s welcomed back to school with open arms by his former rival Lee Russell (Walton Goggins), who promises to help him find the perpetrator of this crime. But one starts to wonder … Is Lee the shooter? (Or did he at least orchestrate it?) Regardless, Gamby will get to the bottom of it — in likely hilariously insane ways.

Vice Principals will conclude its 18 episode arc (spread out over two seasons) with these final nine episodes, where as Gamby declares:“I’m about to enter the belly of the beast and I don’t know that I’ll ever come out.” Check out the trailer below:

The series is set to return September 17th on HBO; the official Season 2 synopsis is below: