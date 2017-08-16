‘Vice Principals’ Season 2 Trailer Finds Danny McBride Looking for Payback

In the first full trailer for the new season of HBO’s comedy series Vice Principals, we find Neil Gamby (Danny McBride) having to use a Stair Chair while he recovers from his “assassination attempt.” As he rehabs and finds new purpose in looking for the person who shot him, he’s welcomed back to school with open arms by his former rival Lee Russell (Walton Goggins), who promises to help him find the perpetrator of this crime. But one starts to wonder … Is Lee the shooter? (Or did he at least orchestrate it?) Regardless, Gamby will get to the bottom of it — in likely hilariously insane ways.
Vice Principals will conclude its 18 episode arc (spread out over two seasons) with these final nine episodes, where as Gamby declares:“I’m about to enter the belly of the beast and I don’t know that I’ll ever come out.” Check out the trailer below:
The series is set to return September 17th on HBO; the official Season 2 synopsis is below:
The tumultuous school year at North Jackson High continues and a new semester brings lots of changes. Gamby and Russell are about to learn that the only thing harder than gaining power is holding on to it, as the darkest comedy on television returns to finish what was started.
Danny McBride (Gamby) and Walton Goggins (Russell) star in part two of HBO’s hit comedy series, created by McBride and Jody Hill and directed by David Gordon Green. McBride, Hill and Green are joined as executive producers by Jonathan Watson and Stephanie Laing.
Also starring in VICE PRINCIPALS are Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Georgia King, Busy Phillips, Shea Whigham and Sheaun McKinney.