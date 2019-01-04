‘Vikings’ to End with Season 6, but a Follow-Up Series Is in Consideration

0

History is wrapping up its popular series Vikings after its upcoming sixth season, which will run for 20 episodes and likely wrap in 2020. At that point, there is a possibility for a follow-up series from Vikings creator Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart (Die Hard). While the new season doesn’t yet have a premiere date (likely airing 10 episodes in 2019, and another 10 the following year if it follows recent patterns), Season 6 has actually already wrapped production, giving Hirst time to negotiate with MGM Television about continuing the story in a new way.

According to Deadline, which broke the story, “Vikings originally set out to follow the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and tell the sagas of Ragnar’s band of Viking brothers and his family. Because it was based on actual historical figures and events, Vikings had a finite number of stories to tell, and had been building towards an end, set by Hirst as the creative mastermind behind the series.” Which means that, most likely, fans should feel satisfied by the show’s final narrative.

The History series has always been a solid ratings driving for the network, and certainly its most successful scripted show. While History also has Project Blue Book coming up from Robert Zemeckis and A+E Studios (which follows a true tales of investigations into UFOs) as well as the return of its medieval series Knightfall, which has been retooled, it has otherwise mostly moved out of the scripted game. Still, given the success of Vikings, another series from Hirst (who also created The Tudors and co-created Camelot) is certainly something History will likely want to pursue.

The final season of Vikings will air later in 2019.