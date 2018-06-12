Disney Unveils New Animated Series ‘Vikingskool’, ‘The Owl House’ and ‘The Rocketeer’

0

Thanks to Disney’s recent presentation during France’s ongoing Annecy Animation Festival, we’ve got new looks at a trio of upcoming Disney Junior animated series. One, by the name of Vikingskool, will feature in the Europe, Middle Eastern and Africa market, while two more are set to air in the U.S. We’ve previously heard a bit about both The Owl House and the surprisingly youth-skewed take on The Rocketeer, but now we’ve got a little more to go on along with new images from each production.

Variety has the boots-on-the-ground, exclusive look at the trio of new animated series from Disney’s recent presentation at Annecy. In addition to these, which we’ll break down a little further below, the presentation from Orion Ross, Disney’s VP of Content for Animation, Digital & Acquisitions at Disney Channels EMEA, included the Disney Channel’s upcoming series Big City Greens and an update on 101 Dalmatian Street, a newly reimagined installment in the beloved franchise. In this series, the dogs–all named with a D–still live in Northern London, but Disney’s “take on North London [is] with super rich backgrounds and the black and white puppies in front of it.”

Disney also announced that Season 4 for both PJ Masks and Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir are now in development for Disney Junior, which should come as good news for fans of those fantastic series. Other upcoming shows like Fancy Nancy, Claude, Paprika and Furiki Wheels had clips screened to attendees; the latter two are in the TV competition at festival this year.

Let’s take a look at the three aforementioned series below: