Jeffrey Donovan and His ‘Villains’ Directors on Their Dark Comedy Thriller

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s SXSW was co-writer/directors Robert Olsen and Dan Berk’s Villains. The dark comedy thriller stars Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe as two amateur criminals who break into a house after a gas station robbery looking for a getaway car. As they explore the house, they stumble upon a dark secret that the mysterious homeowners (Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick) want to prevent from getting out. If you’d like to know more about the story, you can read Eric Vespe’s review here.

Shortly after seeing the film, Jeffrey Donovan, Robert Olsen and Dan Berk stopped by the Collider studio at SXSW. They talked about what the film is about, how Berk and Olsen started collaborating, the biggest disagreement Berk and Olsen had on set, how the directors put together the cast and what drew Donovan to the script, why the film is set in one location, how that affected Donovan’s performance, and more.

In addition, in the second half of the interview, they played “Get to Know Your SXSW Attendee,” which includes a number of questions like what TV show they’d like to guest-star on, what they collect, what’s their favorite fantasy or sci-fi movie, their first movie or TV show crush, and a lot of other fun stuff.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

