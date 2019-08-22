Exclusive ‘Villains’ Poster Teases Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe’s Killer Crime Comedy

0

One of the most enjoyable films I caught at the North Bend Film Festival last weekend was Villains, the new crime comedy from writer/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Starring Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe, the film follows Mickey (Skarsgärd) and Jules (Monroe), two lightweight criminals on the run looking to make just enough cash to start a new life in Florida. But when their car breaks down after their last score, they break into a seemingly picture-perfect house where a pair of Deep South hospitality psychopaths (Kyra Sedgwick and Jeffrey Donovan) will do whatever it takes to keep the couple from leaving.

We’ve got an exclusive poster debut, and you’re going to want to put this one on your radar. Villains is laugh-out-loud funny and equally tense with a singular flourish of personality that makes it stand out from the pack of similarly synopsized films, and enough style to set it apart from your average location thriller. Monroe continues her hot streak in stand out genre films, but it’s Skarsgård who walks away with the film, giving a hilarious and heartfelt performance. The film debuted at SXSW this year, where it earned a round of good reviews (including our own) and was picked up by Gunpowder & Sky. The film hits theaters on September 20, 2019, but for now, you can check out our exclusive poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Villains: