Vince Vaughn to Star in ‘The Binge,’ Hulu’s Drug-Fueled Take on ‘The Purge’

0

Vince Vaughn is set to star in the teen comedy The Binge, which riffs on The Purge, as it’s set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, except for one day, known as Binge day, when all such bans are lifted. Now this is a great idea, and I can’t believe that Hulu snagged this project instead of a major studio, but hey, more power to ’em for recognizing the potential here.

Jeremy Garelick is set to direct from a script by Jordan VanDina as well as produce via his American High banner. American High is the company that bought a defunct school in upstate New York and uses it as a set for teen movies. The Binge will be the company’s sixth film following Banana Split, Sid Is Dead, Looks That Kill, Holly Slept Over and the upcoming Pete Davidson movie Big Time Adolescence, which premiered at Sundance and was recently acquired by — surprise, surprise — Hulu. I’m willing to bet it was that deal that led the streamer to partner with Garelick once again on The Binge.

Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet), Eduardo Franco (The Package) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) are set to star as three friends who have just recently turned 18 years old, making them finally eligible to participate in the once-a-year Big Binge Party. They’ll be joined by Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says) and Zainne Saleh (Cam).

Garelick, who wrote and directed the Kevin Hart comedy The Wedding Ringer and co-wrote Vaughn’s 2006 rom-com The Break-Up, is producing The Binge with Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett and Michael Schade. Garelick is separately developing a remake of the 1989 comedy Look Who’s Talking.

While Vaughn’s role is being kept under wraps, he’s the perfect adult to anchor this cast, given his heyday in Wedding Crashers and Old School. The man simply knows a thing or two about onscreen debauchery. Vaughn most recently starred in the wrestling movie Fighting with My Family, and he’ll soon be seen alongside Kristen Stewart in the political thriller Seberg. He has also signed on to star opposite Kathryn Newton in a body swapping slasher movie from Blumhouse. He’s represented by WME.

Gisondo is a rising star who I first noticed as Ed Helms‘ son in the Vacation remake, though he has also done stellar comedic work on both Santa Clarita Diet and The Righteous Gemstones. He was also great in Booksmart, which also featured Franco, who himself was hilarious in the Netflix comedy The Package. UTA reps both actors, though Gisondo is managed by Untitled, and Franco is managed by Mosaic. Darden is repped by APA and Crimson Media. Deadline broke the news about The Binge.