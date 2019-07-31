Sci-Fi Indie ‘Fast Color’ to Become a Viola Davis-Produced Amazon Series

0

Amazon Studios has set its next series, an adaptation of the sci-fi indie drama Fast Color. Directed by Julia Hart and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Fast Color debuted in 2018 to warm reviews praising its grounded exploration of three generations of women living their lives as they deal with the fact that they have superpowers.

Deadline first reported on Amazon Studios’ intention to adapt this promising film into a new TV series for its streaming service. Their report also notes that JuVee Productions, run by Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, will take over as producer on the series. Hart and her co-writer, producer Jordan Horowitz, will also serve as producers under their Original Headquarters banner. Hart and Horowitz will also write the pilot while Hart will direct.

Fast Color is Hart’s sophomore feature film, following up her debut, 2016’s Miss Stevens starring Lily Rabe, Lili Reinhart, and Timothee Chalamet. The film follows three generations of women — Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), her mother Bo (Lorraine Toussaint), and Ruth’s daughter Lila (Saniyya Sidney) — as they deal with Ruth’s sudden return home after running away years ago. But Ruth’s exit came with a good reason attached: her superhuman abilities were discovered by the wrong people, making her a person of interest. Ruth’s return home causes a bit of upheaval but allows her to reconnect with Lila, who has begun exhibiting the same powers as her mother.

According to Deadline, the Amazon series will, by and large, adapt Ruth’s return home. She’s described as “a former drug addict and runaway, who returns home and rediscovers the special powers she thought she lost, powers that her family has long kept hidden from the public.” The synopsis goes deeper, revealing that “three generations of black women reconnect and as they learn more about themselves and the generations who came before, they begin to realize that one of them could save the world.”

In a statement to Deadline, Hart expressed her excitement and optimism at her film getting a new life as a streaming TV series. Per Hart: “Since the day we premiered at SXSW, there has been an incredible outpouring of grassroots support for this film. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can’t imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey and Pete and everyone at Amazon.”