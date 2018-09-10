‘Viper Club’ Trailer Reveals Susan Sarandon in a ‘Proof of Life’-Style Drama

0

Timed with its premiere at TIFF, the first trailer for In Iranian-American filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz‘s Viper Club is now here. In the YouTube Originals feature, ER nurse Helen Sterling (Susan Sarandon) struggles to free her grown son, a journalist captured by terrorists in the Middle East. After hitting walls with the FBI and State agencies, she discovers a clandestine community of journalists, advocates, and philanthropists who might be able to help. This first trailer gives us a good idea of the overall plot of the film even if its editing obscures the structure a bit, for better or worse. We’ll soon find out how the film is received at TIFF and just how much this trailer gives away.

Directed by Keshavarz from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jonathan Mastro, Viper Club also stars Matt Bomer, Lola Kirke, Julian Morris, Shelia Vand, Adepero Oduye and Edie Falco. Look for the YouTube Originals film to arrive in select theaters on October 26th.

Watch the first trailer for Viper Club below:

Here’s a more in-depth synopsis: