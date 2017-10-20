Exclusive: ‘Virus Tropical’ Trailer Debuts Ahead of the Animated Film’s World Premiere

0

A new kind of film festival intended to bring the many and varied visions of animation into the spotlight kicks off tonight in Los Angeles and runs throughout the weekend. Dubbed “Animation Is Film“, this showcase of world-class animation from yesteryear classics to contemporary, cutting-edge films aims to bring the powerful medium into focus for a whole new generation of fans, young and old and everything in between.

We’re thrilled to host the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Virus Tropical, a black-and-white animated film from director Santiago Caicedo that adapts the graphic novel memoir of Colombian-Ecuadorian cartoonist Power Paola. The film will be making its World Premiere at the festival on Saturday, October 21st at 7:00pm and a Q&A with Caicedo will follow after. This film follows Paola from her very earliest beginnings and the film brings that moment of conception to life in a very earnest way, which also brings me to this content warning: Recommended for ages 14+, Virus Tropical contains frank depictions of nudity, sex, childbirth, and recreational drug use. It’s an excellent example of the power of animation and a stark reminder that, no, it’s not just for kids.

Check out our exclusive reveal of the Virus Tropical trailer below:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis: