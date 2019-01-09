‘Captain Marvel’ Writer Tapped as ‘The Vision and Scarlet Witch’ Showrunner

0

Jac Schaeffer, the writer behind the upcoming Captain Marvel movie and the Black Widow standalone flick, has been tapped by Disney and Marvel to serve as showrunner on Disney+’s Vision and Scarlet Witch. If you saw Coco in theaters, you’re also familiar with Schaeffer’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, whether you asked to be or not.

THR notes that Schaeffer will also pen the pilot episode and executive produce the live-action MCU series, which will follow, ya’ guessed it, Paul Bettany‘s Vision and Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch. The characters both debuted on-screen in Joss Whedon‘s Avengers: Age of Ultron, ultimately striking up a romance that lasted through last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The idea of a Scarlet Witch series—eventually morphing into the double-billed Vision and Scarlet Witch—was announced back in September as part of Disney+’s aggressive strategy to become the most stacked streaming service on the market. The pop culture giant is also developing a stand-alone Loki series with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the Asgardian trickster god as well as a Winter Soldier/Falcon two-hander starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. (Of course, only time will tell if and how Avengers: Endgame brings all these characters back from the dead.) Over in Disney’s Star Wars universe, a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna and Jon Favreau‘s The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal as an heir apparent to Boba Fett are both set to debut on the digit platform.

Disney+ launches in late 2019. For more on the streaming service’s slate, check out the links below: