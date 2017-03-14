‘Voice from the Stone’ Trailer: Emilia Clarke Lives Out a “Hitchcockian Fairy Tale”

0

For those who have seen Me Before You, the beginning of the trailer for Voice from the Stone may seem a little familiar. A young person has undergone a tragedy, and Emilia Clarke‘s character is brought in to help. She’s caring, witty, and charming, and is hoping to bring them back from the brink. But Voices from the Stone is not a love story, it’s a supernatural thriller. At this remote Italian castle, Clarke’s Verena wants to help young Jakob (Edward Dring), whose mother just passed away. He hasn’t spoken since, but swears he hears her voice in the walls. Soon, she does too …

Verena also gets into a relationship with Jackob’s father, Klaus (Marton Csokas), which keeps her at the house long after she starts realizing something is very wrong. Check out the creepy trailer below:

As badass as Clarke can be in action movies or as the Khaleesi on Game of Thrones, I think she’s really at her best in these smaller dramatic roles. Directed by Eric Howell and based on the novel by Silvio Raffo, the movie (which takes place in the 1950s) was described by Howell to USA Today as a “Hitchcockian fairy tale.” Clarke added that for Verena, the house is “mixed in with all of the loneliness she has felt in her life as a nurse who is always moving from one family to another. It seems that happiness is only a family away.”

The beautiful Italian setting and gothic overtones seems to be setting the stage for a wonderfully creepy and suspenseful tale, and we’ll find out more when Voice from the Stone premieres April 28th in theaters and simultaneously on VOD.

Here’s the official synopsis: