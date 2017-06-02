‘Volcano Bay’: What You Need to Know about Universal Orlando’s Third Theme Park

0

When Universal Orlando first announced the water park Volcano Bay, they were keen to refer to the park as a “water theme park,” stressing that they consider this to be their third theme park in addition to Universal Studios Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. While Volcano Bay’s rides may be water-based, every inch of the park was designed to be in keeping with what establishes Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure as Universal’s premiere theme parks. It is one massive, cohesive experience, complete with a park-wide mythology, a gorgeous aesthetic, and truly thrilling rides.

I was recently able to get an early look at Volcano Bay along with some other journalists ahead of the park’s official grand opening on May 25th. During my visit, I got to ride nearly all the rides, sample the food and drinks, and talk with the people who made Volcano Bay a reality to get the skinny on this exciting addition to Universal Orlando Resort. Tackling an entire theme park can seem a bit overwhelming, but I’ve culled together what I found to be the highlights, and what you need to know, below.