First Trailer for ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’s Final Season Brings Audiences Up to Speed

After seven seasons of Netflix’s excellent animated series Voltron Legendary Defender, there’s just one more batch of episodes left before the story (so far) comes to a close. Showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery, both of whom have had a huge impact in the field of animation in their career (and both of whom are heading on to big things to come in the animated Spider-verse) will get to bid farewell to their creations along with the fans in the upcoming final season, which is teased in a newly released trailer. And while the trailer itself does more to rapidly bring viewers up to speed than it does to tease the events to come, there are still some intriguing moments captured in these 60-odd seconds of video.

The eighth season arrives to stream in its entirety on Netflix December 14th. Check out the new trailer for the final season of Voltron Legendary Defender below:

The end has come, but the legend lives on forever. The final season of Voltron Legendary Defender begins streaming on Netflix December 14th!

EW had a chat to chat with showrunners Dos Santos and Montgomery, who looked back on their success with Voltron:

“We are incredibly proud to to bring the story of Voltron Legendary defender to a close with the eighth and final season. It has been an absolute honor to work alongside such a talented and dedicated crew these past four years over 78 episodes. Witnessing the fandom grow and evolve alongside the show has been nothing short of amazing, and saying goodbye to these characters, the amazing worlds they inhabit, and the crazy vehicles they pilot will be truly bittersweet. We can only hope that this series will be looked back on fondly in the years to come and stoke the creative flame inside all of us, the same way the original did when we first watched it.”

EW also premiered some new images from the upcoming final season, which you can check out below: