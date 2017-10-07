NYCC: Watch DreamWorks’ ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Panel Live

Get ready to welcome the Paladins of the Voltron Force! DreamWorks’ Voltron Legendary Defender heads to New York Comic-Con ahead of its Season 4 arrival on Netflix, and we have the exclusive livestreaming access to the panel. If you want to join up with the multi-planetary coalition in order to resist and rebel against the evils of Emperor Zarkon, Prince Lotor, and the Galra Empire, you’re going to need to tune in to find the latest news from deep space.
The new take on Voltron has been a fantastic blend of styles and storytelling honoring the original series while bringing it into the modern era. As a big fan, I can’t wait to see where the show goes next! Here’s when you can watch along with fellow fans around the world:
October 07, 2017, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T
With Shiro back at the Castleship, Keith makes a choice that causes a rift between him and Team Voltron. As Allura and team focus on building the Voltron Coalition, Prince Lotor’s plans start to take shape. Join executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, Josh Keaton (voice of Shiro), AJ LoCascio (voice of Prince Lotor) and Kimberly Brooks (voice of Princess Allura) as they offer a sneak peek into the highly-anticipated fourth season of Voltron Legendary Defender. The panel will be moderated by Chancellor Agard of Entertainment Weekly and all attendees will receive a New York Comic Con exclusive poster created by Montgomery.
For more of our New York Comic-Con 2017 coverage, click here. And be sure to check out some of our recent write-ups on Netflix’s Voltron Legendary Defender here:
- ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 4 Trailer Invites You to Join the Coalition
- ‘Voltron’ Showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery Look Ahead to Season 4
- ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 3 Finale Reveals the Mighty Robot’s Origin
- ‘Voltron’ Season 3 Review: Teams Change, Prince Lotor Reigns, and the Lions Rise