NYCC: Watch DreamWorks’ ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Panel Live

Get ready to welcome the Paladins of the Voltron Force! DreamWorks’ Voltron Legendary Defender heads to New York Comic-Con ahead of its Season 4 arrival on Netflix, and we have the exclusive livestreaming access to the panel. If you want to join up with the multi-planetary coalition in order to resist and rebel against the evils of Emperor Zarkon, Prince Lotor, and the Galra Empire, you’re going to need to tune in to find the latest news from deep space.

The new take on Voltron has been a fantastic blend of styles and storytelling honoring the original series while bringing it into the modern era. As a big fan, I can’t wait to see where the show goes next! Here’s when you can watch along with fellow fans around the world:

October 07, 2017, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T