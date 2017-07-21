‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Search for a New Paladin

0

When last we left the valiant Paladins of Netflix’s Voltron Legendary Defender, they had won a decisive victory but at great personal cost. (You can get caught up on the show’s Season 2 finale here since I’ll be avoiding spoilers.) Now, the first trailer for Season 3 of the excellent animated series shows how the team is planning to pick up the pieces and reassemble the team, which they must do in short order if they have any hope to form the mighty Voltron.

Season 3 has been confirmed as a 7-episode run that will premiere August 4th, but fans won’t have long to wait for the follow-up: Season 4 will hit Netflix this October. And for more animation news out of this weekend’s Comic-Con, be sure to keep track of this regularly updated round-up here!

Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t caught up with Netflix’s Voltron Legendary Defender yet, because here’s the Season 3 trailer!

The success of Zarkon’s defeat comes at a price: Shiro has vanished. With the ascension of the mysterious Prince Lotor and without a pilot for the black lion, the team must somehow find the strength to keep fighting. But how can they defend the universe without Voltron? Find out when all-new episodes of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender come to Netflix, August 4.

Attendees to the Voltron panel were rewarded with a screening of the Season 3 premiere, “Changing of the Guard.” Executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery were joined by cast members Bex Taylor-Klaus and Tyler Labine, Pidge and Hunk respectively. A.J. LoCascio (Dawn of the Croods) joins the cast as Lotor, the villainous prince.

Here’s a look at what the cast and crew had to say:

“There’s loss on both sides. The Galra are dealing with reconstructing their team, and so is Voltron.” – @JDS_247 — Voltron (@Voltron) July 20, 2017

“Pidge has more avenues to explore this season, which I’m excited about.” – @IBexWeBex #Voltron

— Voltron (@Voltron) July 20, 2017

“Zarkon is, for all intents and purposes, an evil dude. But Lotor has a completely different approach than Zarkon.” – @JDS_247 #Voltron

— Voltron (@Voltron) July 20, 2017