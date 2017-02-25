More Collider
This Week in Animation News: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Clip Reveals Colonel Wullf Yularen

by      February 25, 2017

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

In addition to a boatload of previously posted news from this week, we have quite a few tidbits from some major animated properties! First up is the promised clip from tonight’s episode of Star Wars Rebels that reveals a new villainous character. And while it’s not official yet, it looks like Netflix’s Voltron Legendary Defender will return for Season 3 this September (!) after some bonus content released this spring, with a possible contract for many more seasons to come! Speaking of Netflix, the first poster for their Castlevania animated series has debuted thanks to producer Adi Shankar.

voltron-legendary-defender-season-3

Image via Netflix

We also have news for new theatrical debuts Rock Dog and My Life as a Zucchini, the latter of which is vying for an Oscar this weekend. On the television front, keep an eye out for new related to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, a musical release for the most-excellent Bob’s Burgers series, and a very cool crossover event for some of Nickelodeon’s most beloved animated shows!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

