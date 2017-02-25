This Week in Animation News: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Clip Reveals Colonel Wullf Yularen

0

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

In addition to a boatload of previously posted news from this week, we have quite a few tidbits from some major animated properties! First up is the promised clip from tonight’s episode of Star Wars Rebels that reveals a new villainous character. And while it’s not official yet, it looks like Netflix’s Voltron Legendary Defender will return for Season 3 this September (!) after some bonus content released this spring, with a possible contract for many more seasons to come! Speaking of Netflix, the first poster for their Castlevania animated series has debuted thanks to producer Adi Shankar.

We also have news for new theatrical debuts Rock Dog and My Life as a Zucchini, the latter of which is vying for an Oscar this weekend. On the television front, keep an eye out for new related to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, a musical release for the most-excellent Bob’s Burgers series, and a very cool crossover event for some of Nickelodeon’s most beloved animated shows!

