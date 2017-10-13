‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 4 Shakes Up Leadership, Forges New Alliances

0

Netflix’s Voltron Legendary Defender surprised fans with the news that Seasons 3 and 4 would be dropping in the same year, but that each would be on the shorter side of the episode number. Season 3 clocked in with seven episodes while Season 4, now available on the streaming content provider, is a franchise low with only six. However, those six episodes pack in plenty of mythology, epic battles, some very silly humor, and surprising changes in leadership and alliances; the show does a lot with little real estate to work in.

(If you’re not caught up with Season 3, now’s the time to quit reading since this review will now dip into last season’s spoilers.) When last we left Voltron, the Paladins had experienced a bit of a shake-up in their leadership with Keith replacing Shiro as the leader and pilot of the Black Lion. Shiro eventually rejoined the team but assumed a more strategic role back in the Castle of Lions. But while the new Voltron Force struggled to work together, a new threat reared its head: Prince Lotor and his four half-Galra generals. Season 3 also introduced the origins of Voltron itself, as well as the heart-wrenching backstory of Zarkon and his Altean partner Honerva, better known as the witch Haggar. That episode, “The Legend Begins”, was a highlight of the season since it deepened the show’s mythology, while the rest of the season served to introduce Lotor and his mysterious plan. And as we saw in the waning moments of that episode, Emperor Zarkon was about to get back in the game.

Season 4 picks up where Season 3 left off, which makes sense considering that these seasons were basically one planned season of 13 episodes split into two. The major arcs in this short season see the Voltron Force attempting to bring more allies into the coalition in order to bolster the rebellion against the Galra Empire. But even though there are only six episodes to enjoy, Voltron puts some major twists and turns into the telling of the tale. Spoilers follow!