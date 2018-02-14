‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 5 Trailer: Paladins Make a Deal with the Devil

0

Believe it or not, the new season of DreamWorks’ hit Netflix series Voltron Legendary Defender is right around the corner. It’s so close, in fact, that the first trailer dropped today to bring viewers up to speed and to tease the events of Season 5 before its March 2nd debut. But there’s a lot that’s happened in the previous four seasons, so if you’re not caught up, I’d suggest doing so before diving into the new trailer. Luckily, all episodes of Voltron Legendary Defender are streaming on Netflix now.

Now, if you are caught up but need a refresher on Season 4, you can do so by checking out my recap of the finale here. The rebooted series has done some amazing work in four seasons by bringing a fresh approach to both the title militarized machine and the team of Paladins who pilot it. There’s some incredibly interesting mythology at play on both a character level and in a broader sense, and the team of Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery and their talented voice cast are just starting to dip into it. Here’s hoping for many more seasons ahead!

Check out the new Voltron Legendary Defender Season 5 trailer below:

The looming question remains: Can Lotor be trusted? Tensions rise among the paladins as they struggle to answer that question. Get ready for many twists and turns in the all new season of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix March 2!

For more of our coverage of all things Voltron, take a look at these recent write-ups provided at the links below: