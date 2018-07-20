‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 7 Trailer Finds the Paladins on a Long Journey Home

0

Spoilers ahead if you aren’t caught up Voltron Legendary Defender.

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television brought a couple special surprises to their Voltron Legendary Defender panel at San Diego Comic-Con today. Season 6 wrapped just last month, but as Netflix mistakenly revealed earlier this week (and quickly confirmed by the show’s social media accounts) Season 7 will be arriving on August 10th in its entirety. But attendees to the panel were treated with two special treats: The Season 7 trailer, and the Season 7 premiere itself!

Luckily, thanks to DreamWorks TV and Netflix, we can share that Season 7 trailer for Voltron Legendary Defender with you right now! And while we can’t bring you the Season 7 premiere episode any earlier than its August 10th airdate, we can bring you a recap and review of the events of that episode, so keep an eye out for that. But in the meantime, you get one more spoiler warning if you aren’t caught up with Voltron and the story so far.

Check out the Season 7 trailer for Voltron Legendary Defender below, and make sure you stick around to the very end!

With Lotor defeated and Shiro recovered, the Paladins are finally able to set a course for Earth. After a long and perilous journey, they discover that their home planet is not how they left it. The Paladins return to Earth in Season 7 of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix August 10th!

